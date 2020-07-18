Rent Calculator
6160 FORDHAM CIR E
6160 Fordham Circle East
No Longer Available
Location
6160 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 3/2 on quiet street close to downtown and shopping. Tile and hardwood floors throughout house. Large back yard in a central location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have any available units?
6160 FORDHAM CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6160 FORDHAM CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
6160 FORDHAM CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 FORDHAM CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E offer parking?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not offer parking.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have a pool?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have accessible units?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
