6160 FORDHAM CIR E
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6160 FORDHAM CIR E

6160 Fordham Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6160 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 3/2 on quiet street close to downtown and shopping. Tile and hardwood floors throughout house. Large back yard in a central location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have any available units?
6160 FORDHAM CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6160 FORDHAM CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
6160 FORDHAM CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 FORDHAM CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E offer parking?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not offer parking.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have a pool?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have accessible units?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 FORDHAM CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 FORDHAM CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
