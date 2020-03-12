All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 616 E 63RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
616 E 63RD ST
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

616 E 63RD ST

616 East 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

616 East 63rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E 63RD ST have any available units?
616 E 63RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 616 E 63RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
616 E 63RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E 63RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 616 E 63RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 616 E 63RD ST offer parking?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 616 E 63RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E 63RD ST have a pool?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 616 E 63RD ST have accessible units?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E 63RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 E 63RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 E 63RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia