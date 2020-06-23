All apartments in Jacksonville
615 E 61ST ST
615 E 61ST ST

615 61st St E · No Longer Available
Location

615 61st St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E 61ST ST have any available units?
615 E 61ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 E 61ST ST have?
Some of 615 E 61ST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 E 61ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
615 E 61ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E 61ST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 E 61ST ST is pet friendly.
Does 615 E 61ST ST offer parking?
No, 615 E 61ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 615 E 61ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 E 61ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E 61ST ST have a pool?
No, 615 E 61ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 615 E 61ST ST have accessible units?
No, 615 E 61ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E 61ST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E 61ST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
