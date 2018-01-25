All apartments in Jacksonville
6148 FLICKER AVE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

6148 FLICKER AVE

6148 Flicker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6148 Flicker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 FLICKER AVE have any available units?
6148 FLICKER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 FLICKER AVE have?
Some of 6148 FLICKER AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 FLICKER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6148 FLICKER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 FLICKER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 FLICKER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6148 FLICKER AVE offer parking?
No, 6148 FLICKER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6148 FLICKER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 FLICKER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 FLICKER AVE have a pool?
No, 6148 FLICKER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6148 FLICKER AVE have accessible units?
No, 6148 FLICKER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 FLICKER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6148 FLICKER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
