Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:13 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6143 Sabre Drive
6143 Sabre Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6143 Sabre Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated west-side home. Features large yard, hardwood and carpet flooring .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have any available units?
6143 Sabre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6143 Sabre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6143 Sabre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 Sabre Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive offer parking?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have a pool?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have accessible units?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6143 Sabre Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6143 Sabre Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
