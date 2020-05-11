Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6135 LONGCHAMP DR
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:15 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6135 LONGCHAMP DR
6135 Longchamp Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
6135 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large brick duplex unit with large separate living room and large open kitchen area. within minutes to Naval air station and Orange Park Mall. Unit is tiled through out. No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have any available units?
6135 LONGCHAMP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6135 LONGCHAMP DR currently offering any rent specials?
6135 LONGCHAMP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 LONGCHAMP DR pet-friendly?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR offer parking?
Yes, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR offers parking.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have a pool?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have a pool.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have accessible units?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with air conditioning.
