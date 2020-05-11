All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6135 LONGCHAMP DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6135 LONGCHAMP DR
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:15 PM

6135 LONGCHAMP DR

6135 Longchamp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6135 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large brick duplex unit with large separate living room and large open kitchen area. within minutes to Naval air station and Orange Park Mall. Unit is tiled through out. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have any available units?
6135 LONGCHAMP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6135 LONGCHAMP DR currently offering any rent specials?
6135 LONGCHAMP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 LONGCHAMP DR pet-friendly?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR offer parking?
Yes, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR offers parking.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have a pool?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have a pool.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have accessible units?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 LONGCHAMP DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia