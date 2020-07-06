All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

6128 Strawflower Pl.

6128 Strawflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

6128 Strawflower Place, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
6128 S STRAWFLOWER PLACE
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209
Rent: $700/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large fenced yard with laundry room and covered carport. Brand new appliances and two large storage sheds in the backyard. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4194788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

