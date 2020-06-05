All apartments in Jacksonville
6112 MAGGIES CIR

6112 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
This second floor unit features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, new wall to wall carpet, living dining combo, open kitchen and screened patio, upgraded kitchen. Community pool, playground and grill areas. MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6112 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6112 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6112 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6112 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
No, 6112 MAGGIES CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 MAGGIES CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6112 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6112 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 MAGGIES CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
