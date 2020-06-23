All apartments in Jacksonville
6111 MAGGIES CIR
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

6111 MAGGIES CIR

6111 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice 3/2 downstairs condo. Only 4 miles from Orange Park mall. Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Look no more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6111 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6111 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6111 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6111 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR offers parking.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6111 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR has units with dishwashers.

