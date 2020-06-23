Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6111 MAGGIES CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6111 MAGGIES CIR
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6111 MAGGIES CIR
6111 Maggies Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6111 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice 3/2 downstairs condo. Only 4 miles from Orange Park mall. Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Look no more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have any available units?
6111 MAGGIES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have?
Some of 6111 MAGGIES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6111 MAGGIES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6111 MAGGIES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 MAGGIES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6111 MAGGIES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR offers parking.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR has a pool.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have accessible units?
No, 6111 MAGGIES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 MAGGIES CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 MAGGIES CIR has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia