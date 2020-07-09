Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR
6109 Bartram Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6109 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
