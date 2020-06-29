Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
6091 Fillyside Trail
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM
6091 Fillyside Trail
6091 Fillyside Tl
·
No Longer Available
Location
6091 Fillyside Tl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/2 - New paint, spacious split level floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, inside laundry. Gas range. View of pond in back.
(RLNE3686139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have any available units?
6091 Fillyside Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6091 Fillyside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6091 Fillyside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6091 Fillyside Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail offer parking?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have a pool?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have accessible units?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6091 Fillyside Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6091 Fillyside Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
