Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

6069 LONGCHAMP DR

6069 Longchamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6069 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 DUPLEX UNIT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF BLANDING JUST NORTH OF EXPRESSWAY. PROPERTY HAS BEEN UPDATED AND READY FOR A TENANT WHO IS AN EXCEPTIONAL HOUSEKEEPER. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have any available units?
6069 LONGCHAMP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6069 LONGCHAMP DR currently offering any rent specials?
6069 LONGCHAMP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 LONGCHAMP DR pet-friendly?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR offer parking?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer parking.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have a pool?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have a pool.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have accessible units?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with air conditioning.

