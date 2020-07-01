Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6069 LONGCHAMP DR
6069 Longchamp Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6069 Longchamp Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 DUPLEX UNIT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF BLANDING JUST NORTH OF EXPRESSWAY. PROPERTY HAS BEEN UPDATED AND READY FOR A TENANT WHO IS AN EXCEPTIONAL HOUSEKEEPER. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have any available units?
6069 LONGCHAMP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6069 LONGCHAMP DR currently offering any rent specials?
6069 LONGCHAMP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 LONGCHAMP DR pet-friendly?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR offer parking?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer parking.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have a pool?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have a pool.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have accessible units?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6069 LONGCHAMP DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6069 LONGCHAMP DR does not have units with air conditioning.
