Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6064 Anglia Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:05 PM

6064 Anglia Drive

6064 Anglia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Anglia Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Anglia Drive have any available units?
6064 Anglia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6064 Anglia Drive have?
Some of 6064 Anglia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 Anglia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Anglia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Anglia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6064 Anglia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6064 Anglia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Anglia Drive offers parking.
Does 6064 Anglia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Anglia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Anglia Drive have a pool?
No, 6064 Anglia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Anglia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6064 Anglia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Anglia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Anglia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
