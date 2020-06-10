All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6058 REDPOLL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6058 REDPOLL AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6058 REDPOLL AVE

6058 Redpoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6058 Redpoll Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have any available units?
6058 REDPOLL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have?
Some of 6058 REDPOLL AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6058 REDPOLL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6058 REDPOLL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6058 REDPOLL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6058 REDPOLL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6058 REDPOLL AVE offers parking.
Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6058 REDPOLL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have a pool?
No, 6058 REDPOLL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have accessible units?
No, 6058 REDPOLL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6058 REDPOLL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6058 REDPOLL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia