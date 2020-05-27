All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:08 PM

605 West Beaver Street - 211

605 Beaver Street · (904) 401-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
LaVilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
accessible
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access. The complex is MEN ONLY. Parking available. All-inclusive to include electricity, water/sewer, trash, cable & internet. The application? can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in. Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access. The complex is MEN ONLY. Parking available. All-inclusive? to include electricity, water/sewer, trash, cable & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have any available units?
605 West Beaver Street - 211 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have?
Some of 605 West Beaver Street - 211's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 West Beaver Street - 211 currently offering any rent specials?
605 West Beaver Street - 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 West Beaver Street - 211 pet-friendly?
No, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 offer parking?
Yes, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 does offer parking.
Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have a pool?
No, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 does not have a pool.
Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have accessible units?
Yes, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 has accessible units.
Does 605 West Beaver Street - 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 West Beaver Street - 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
