605 West Beaver Street - 211

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated elevator accessible internet access

Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access. The complex is MEN ONLY. Parking available. All-inclusive to include electricity, water/sewer, trash, cable & internet. The application? can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.

