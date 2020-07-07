All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

6040 ROBBINS CIR S

6040 Robbins Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

6040 Robbins Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Oak Haven

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated, clean, and move-in ready. A fantastic home close to downtown and the shops and restaurants of San Marco. Don't miss this home that is close to so much and ready today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have any available units?
6040 ROBBINS CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6040 ROBBINS CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6040 ROBBINS CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 ROBBINS CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S offer parking?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have a pool?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.

