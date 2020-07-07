Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6040 ROBBINS CIR S
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
6040 ROBBINS CIR S
6040 Robbins Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Location
6040 Robbins Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Oak Haven
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated, clean, and move-in ready. A fantastic home close to downtown and the shops and restaurants of San Marco. Don't miss this home that is close to so much and ready today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have any available units?
6040 ROBBINS CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6040 ROBBINS CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6040 ROBBINS CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 ROBBINS CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S offer parking?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have a pool?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 ROBBINS CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.
