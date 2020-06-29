All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

6022 Gulf Road N

6022 Gulf Road North · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Gulf Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom single family house. Attached 2 car garage adds extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Gulf Road N have any available units?
6022 Gulf Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6022 Gulf Road N currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Gulf Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Gulf Road N pet-friendly?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N offer parking?
Yes, 6022 Gulf Road N offers parking.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N have a pool?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N have accessible units?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 Gulf Road N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 Gulf Road N does not have units with air conditioning.

