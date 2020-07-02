Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6022 DuClay Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6022 DuClay Rd
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6022 DuClay Rd
6022 Duclay Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6022 Duclay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 BR 2.5 BA town home -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5365231)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have any available units?
6022 DuClay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6022 DuClay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6022 DuClay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 DuClay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd offer parking?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have a pool?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have accessible units?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 DuClay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 DuClay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia