Jacksonville, FL
6018 DAVON ST
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

6018 DAVON ST

6018 Davon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Davon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 DAVON ST have any available units?
6018 DAVON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6018 DAVON ST currently offering any rent specials?
6018 DAVON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 DAVON ST pet-friendly?
No, 6018 DAVON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6018 DAVON ST offer parking?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not offer parking.
Does 6018 DAVON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 DAVON ST have a pool?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not have a pool.
Does 6018 DAVON ST have accessible units?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 DAVON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 DAVON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 DAVON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
