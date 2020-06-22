All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 Holly Bay Drive

6003 Holly Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Holly Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,584.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have any available units?
6003 Holly Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have?
Some of 6003 Holly Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Holly Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Holly Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Holly Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Holly Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Holly Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Holly Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 6003 Holly Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6003 Holly Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Holly Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Holly Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
