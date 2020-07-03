6000 San Jose Boulevard, 4F

6000 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Lakewood
furnished
furnished
This Home is available for a professional Home Manager - it is staged as a model home in order to help the owner sell the property. The Home Manager will live in the home at a reduced rent in exchange for keeping the home show ready with a 2 hour notice before a showing. Once the home sells we will move the home manager into another fully furnished home. NO PETS NO SMOKING Please visit our website for more information: www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers or Call Us Now!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
