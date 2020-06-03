All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR

5989 Charles D Evers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5989 Charles D Evers Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have any available units?
5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have?
Some of 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR currently offering any rent specials?
5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR is pet friendly.
Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR offer parking?
No, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR does not offer parking.
Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have a pool?
No, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR does not have a pool.
Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have accessible units?
No, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5989 CHARLES D EVERS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
