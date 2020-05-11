Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
5978 Pavilion Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 1
5978 Pavilion Drive
5978 Pavilion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5978 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Emerald Preserve at Bartram Park - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car garage located in the Emerald Preserve community! This community offers a clubhouse, pool, and fitness center!
(RLNE2485077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive have any available units?
5978 Pavilion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5978 Pavilion Drive have?
Some of 5978 Pavilion Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5978 Pavilion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5978 Pavilion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5978 Pavilion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5978 Pavilion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5978 Pavilion Drive offers parking.
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5978 Pavilion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5978 Pavilion Drive has a pool.
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive have accessible units?
No, 5978 Pavilion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5978 Pavilion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5978 Pavilion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
