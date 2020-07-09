All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

5953 Triumph Lane West

5953 Triumph Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

5953 Triumph Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have any available units?
5953 Triumph Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5953 Triumph Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
5953 Triumph Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 Triumph Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5953 Triumph Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West offer parking?
No, 5953 Triumph Lane West does not offer parking.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5953 Triumph Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have a pool?
Yes, 5953 Triumph Lane West has a pool.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have accessible units?
No, 5953 Triumph Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 Triumph Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5953 Triumph Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5953 Triumph Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.

