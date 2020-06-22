Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5935 PAVILION DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5935 PAVILION DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5935 PAVILION DR
5935 Pavilion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5935 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2/2.5 spacious townhome , great floor plan overlooking lake in a natural setting. Please see the link next to the photo for 3D virtual tour
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have any available units?
5935 PAVILION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5935 PAVILION DR have?
Some of 5935 PAVILION DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5935 PAVILION DR currently offering any rent specials?
5935 PAVILION DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 PAVILION DR pet-friendly?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR offer parking?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not offer parking.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have a pool?
Yes, 5935 PAVILION DR has a pool.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have accessible units?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 PAVILION DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia