5935 PAVILION DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5935 PAVILION DR

5935 Pavilion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2/2.5 spacious townhome , great floor plan overlooking lake in a natural setting. Please see the link next to the photo for 3D virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 PAVILION DR have any available units?
5935 PAVILION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5935 PAVILION DR have?
Some of 5935 PAVILION DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 PAVILION DR currently offering any rent specials?
5935 PAVILION DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 PAVILION DR pet-friendly?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR offer parking?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not offer parking.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have a pool?
Yes, 5935 PAVILION DR has a pool.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have accessible units?
No, 5935 PAVILION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 PAVILION DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 PAVILION DR has units with dishwashers.
