All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5923 CARNATION RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5923 CARNATION RD
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

5923 CARNATION RD

5923 Carnation Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5923 Carnation Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 CARNATION RD have any available units?
5923 CARNATION RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5923 CARNATION RD currently offering any rent specials?
5923 CARNATION RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 CARNATION RD pet-friendly?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD offer parking?
Yes, 5923 CARNATION RD offers parking.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD have a pool?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD does not have a pool.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD have accessible units?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 CARNATION RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5923 CARNATION RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia