All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5922 BRICE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5922 BRICE CT
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:35 PM

5922 BRICE CT

5922 Brice Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5922 Brice Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Property features newer appliances, ceramic tile floor down stairs, laminate hardwood upstairs. Unit has ceiling fans in all rooms, one car garage and a tranquil pond view. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 BRICE CT have any available units?
5922 BRICE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 BRICE CT have?
Some of 5922 BRICE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 BRICE CT currently offering any rent specials?
5922 BRICE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 BRICE CT pet-friendly?
No, 5922 BRICE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5922 BRICE CT offer parking?
Yes, 5922 BRICE CT offers parking.
Does 5922 BRICE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 BRICE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 BRICE CT have a pool?
No, 5922 BRICE CT does not have a pool.
Does 5922 BRICE CT have accessible units?
No, 5922 BRICE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 BRICE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 BRICE CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia