Property features newer appliances, ceramic tile floor down stairs, laminate hardwood upstairs. Unit has ceiling fans in all rooms, one car garage and a tranquil pond view. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5922 BRICE CT have any available units?
5922 BRICE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.