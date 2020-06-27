All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5918 Wilmar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5918 Wilmar Rd
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

5918 Wilmar Rd

5918 Wilmar Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5918 Wilmar Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have any available units?
5918 Wilmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5918 Wilmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Wilmar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Wilmar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd offer parking?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have a pool?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia