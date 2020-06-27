Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5918 Wilmar Rd
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5918 Wilmar Rd
5918 Wilmar Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5918 Wilmar Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have any available units?
5918 Wilmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5918 Wilmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Wilmar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Wilmar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd offer parking?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have a pool?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 Wilmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 Wilmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
