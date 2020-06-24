All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:23 AM

5915 Tavernier St

5915 Tavernier Street · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Tavernier Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2341 Sq. Ft. Town Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Tavernier St have any available units?
5915 Tavernier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5915 Tavernier St currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Tavernier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Tavernier St pet-friendly?
No, 5915 Tavernier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5915 Tavernier St offer parking?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not offer parking.
Does 5915 Tavernier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Tavernier St have a pool?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Tavernier St have accessible units?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Tavernier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 Tavernier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 Tavernier St does not have units with air conditioning.
