5914 MEADOW LN

Well maintained home with new central Heating and Air Conditioning system, formal dining room, fenced backyard, glassed in patio, garage. Includes washer & dryer. Easy access to downtown, beaches, shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
