All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5913 BRILEY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5913 BRILEY AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5913 BRILEY AVE

5913 Briley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5913 Briley Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 BRILEY AVE have any available units?
5913 BRILEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 BRILEY AVE have?
Some of 5913 BRILEY AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 BRILEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5913 BRILEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 BRILEY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 BRILEY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5913 BRILEY AVE offer parking?
No, 5913 BRILEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5913 BRILEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 BRILEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 BRILEY AVE have a pool?
No, 5913 BRILEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5913 BRILEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 5913 BRILEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 BRILEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 BRILEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia