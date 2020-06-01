All apartments in Jacksonville
5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9

5906 Old Timuquana Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have any available units?
5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have?
Some of 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 offer parking?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have a pool?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have accessible units?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Old Timuquana Rd, Lot 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
