Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5905 SILVER PLZ

5905 Silver Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Silver Plaza, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 SILVER PLZ have any available units?
5905 SILVER PLZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 SILVER PLZ have?
Some of 5905 SILVER PLZ's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 SILVER PLZ currently offering any rent specials?
5905 SILVER PLZ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 SILVER PLZ pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 SILVER PLZ is pet friendly.
Does 5905 SILVER PLZ offer parking?
No, 5905 SILVER PLZ does not offer parking.
Does 5905 SILVER PLZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 SILVER PLZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 SILVER PLZ have a pool?
No, 5905 SILVER PLZ does not have a pool.
Does 5905 SILVER PLZ have accessible units?
No, 5905 SILVER PLZ does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 SILVER PLZ have units with dishwashers?
No, 5905 SILVER PLZ does not have units with dishwashers.
