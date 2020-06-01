All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

5884 SANDSTONE WAY

5884 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

5884 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath + loft end unit townhouse. Located in Stonefield @ Bartram Park. Close to the pool and peaceful lake view. Modern touches with black appliances. Single car attached garage. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
5884 SANDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have?
Some of 5884 SANDSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5884 SANDSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5884 SANDSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5884 SANDSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5884 SANDSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.

