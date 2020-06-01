Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath + loft end unit townhouse. Located in Stonefield @ Bartram Park. Close to the pool and peaceful lake view. Modern touches with black appliances. Single car attached garage. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5884 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
5884 SANDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.