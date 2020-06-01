All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5873 Harris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5873 Harris Ave
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

5873 Harris Ave

5873 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5873 Harris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c07d732044 ----
Welcome home to this ADORABLE 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, new construction beauty! Features wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled stand up shower, & a 1 car garage! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! (Pictures are for illustration purposes only!) *FREE APPLICATION*

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5873 Harris Ave have any available units?
5873 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5873 Harris Ave have?
Some of 5873 Harris Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5873 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5873 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5873 Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5873 Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 5873 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5873 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 5873 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5873 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 5873 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5873 Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia