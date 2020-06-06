5871 Liska Drive

Amenities
3/2.5 Townhouse on Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1242902?source=marketing
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome
Flat
Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances, new luxury vinyl plank floors, breakfast bar and pantry
Luxury wood vinyl plank floors throughout main living areas including bathrooms
Bedrooms feature carpeting, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space
Washer/dryer connections
Sliding glass doors lead to side patio
Fenced backyard
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE4547336)