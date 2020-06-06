All apartments in Jacksonville
5871 Liska Drive

5871 Liska Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5871 Liska Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5 Townhouse on Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1242902?source=marketing

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome
Flat
Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances, new luxury vinyl plank floors, breakfast bar and pantry
Luxury wood vinyl plank floors throughout main living areas including bathrooms
Bedrooms feature carpeting, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space
Washer/dryer connections
Sliding glass doors lead to side patio
Fenced backyard

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4547336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5871 Liska Drive have any available units?
5871 Liska Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5871 Liska Drive have?
Some of 5871 Liska Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5871 Liska Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5871 Liska Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5871 Liska Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5871 Liska Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5871 Liska Drive offer parking?
No, 5871 Liska Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5871 Liska Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5871 Liska Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5871 Liska Drive have a pool?
No, 5871 Liska Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5871 Liska Drive have accessible units?
No, 5871 Liska Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5871 Liska Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5871 Liska Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
