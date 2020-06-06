5871 Liska Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

3/2.5 Townhouse on Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1242902?source=marketing



3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome

Flat

Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances, new luxury vinyl plank floors, breakfast bar and pantry

Luxury wood vinyl plank floors throughout main living areas including bathrooms

Bedrooms feature carpeting, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space

Washer/dryer connections

Sliding glass doors lead to side patio

Fenced backyard



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE4547336)