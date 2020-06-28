All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

5861 105th St

5861 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5861 105th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2/1 located off of Wesconnett Blvd and Timuquana Rd. behind the Wesconnett Elementary School. Great location.

Won't last long. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 105th St have any available units?
5861 105th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5861 105th St currently offering any rent specials?
5861 105th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 105th St pet-friendly?
No, 5861 105th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5861 105th St offer parking?
No, 5861 105th St does not offer parking.
Does 5861 105th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 105th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 105th St have a pool?
No, 5861 105th St does not have a pool.
Does 5861 105th St have accessible units?
No, 5861 105th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 105th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5861 105th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5861 105th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5861 105th St does not have units with air conditioning.
