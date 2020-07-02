All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

Location

5843 Buckley Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 Buckley Drive have any available units?
5843 Buckley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5843 Buckley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5843 Buckley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 Buckley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5843 Buckley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive offer parking?
No, 5843 Buckley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5843 Buckley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5843 Buckley Drive has a pool.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5843 Buckley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5843 Buckley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5843 Buckley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5843 Buckley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

