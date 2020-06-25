All apartments in Jacksonville
5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR
5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

5841 Parkstone Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5841 Parkstone Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
WONDERFUL UNIT WITH CONVENIENT LOCATION. LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES. FEATURES 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS, SPACIOUS FLOOR-PLAN. IT'S READY TO GO. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY. GATED COMMUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have any available units?
5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have?
Some of 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR pet-friendly?
No, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offer parking?
Yes, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers parking.
Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have a pool?
Yes, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR has a pool.
Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have accessible units?
No, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR has units with dishwashers.
