5841 PARKSTONE CROSSING DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WONDERFUL UNIT WITH CONVENIENT LOCATION. LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH AMENITIES. FEATURES 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS, SPACIOUS FLOOR-PLAN. IT'S READY TO GO. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY. GATED COMMUNITY