5824 MONCRIEF RD
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM
5824 MONCRIEF RD
5824 Moncrief Road
No Longer Available
Location
5824 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom 2 bath newly painted, central A/C, Laundry. Well water and septic tank. large lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have any available units?
5824 MONCRIEF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5824 MONCRIEF RD currently offering any rent specials?
5824 MONCRIEF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 MONCRIEF RD pet-friendly?
No, 5824 MONCRIEF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD offer parking?
Yes, 5824 MONCRIEF RD offers parking.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 MONCRIEF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have a pool?
No, 5824 MONCRIEF RD does not have a pool.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have accessible units?
No, 5824 MONCRIEF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 MONCRIEF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 MONCRIEF RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5824 MONCRIEF RD has units with air conditioning.
