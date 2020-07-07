All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5822 Abelia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5822 Abelia Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5822 Abelia Rd

5822 Abelia Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5822 Abelia Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fef1b5c020 ----
Welcome home to this beauty - you don\'t want to miss this one! This home has almost 1400 sq. feet, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint, & washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Abelia Rd have any available units?
5822 Abelia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Abelia Rd have?
Some of 5822 Abelia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Abelia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Abelia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Abelia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Abelia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Abelia Rd offer parking?
No, 5822 Abelia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Abelia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Abelia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Abelia Rd have a pool?
No, 5822 Abelia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Abelia Rd have accessible units?
No, 5822 Abelia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Abelia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Abelia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia