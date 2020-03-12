Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY
5775 Ortega View Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5775 Ortega View Way, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features wall to wall carpet, fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets, washer and dryer and balcony
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have any available units?
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have?
Some of 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY offer parking?
No, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia