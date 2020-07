Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Single family detached home with 3 bedrooms / 1 full bathroom, laundry room, car port and nice fenced back yard.Kitchen with breakfast bar, new appliances, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout. Custom tilework in bathroom, new vanities and all new blinds and light fixtures. Additional family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors.Pets limited with approvalWe do not participate in Section 8 / Voucher programs