All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5744 BLACKTHORN RD.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5744 BLACKTHORN RD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5744 BLACKTHORN RD
5744 Blackthorn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5744 Blackthorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 home on a quiet street and plenty of charm. Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have any available units?
5744 BLACKTHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have?
Some of 5744 BLACKTHORN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5744 BLACKTHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
5744 BLACKTHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 BLACKTHORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD offer parking?
Yes, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD offers parking.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have a pool?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not have a pool.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have accessible units?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD has units with dishwashers.
