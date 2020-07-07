All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5744 BLACKTHORN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5744 BLACKTHORN RD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

5744 BLACKTHORN RD

5744 Blackthorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5744 Blackthorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3/1 home on a quiet street and plenty of charm. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have any available units?
5744 BLACKTHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have?
Some of 5744 BLACKTHORN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 BLACKTHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
5744 BLACKTHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 BLACKTHORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD offer parking?
Yes, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD offers parking.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have a pool?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not have a pool.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have accessible units?
No, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 BLACKTHORN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 BLACKTHORN RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia