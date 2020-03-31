Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
Jacksonville, FL
5739 BREE RD
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5739 BREE RD
5739 Bree Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5739 Bree Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Home has new carpet in bedrooms and plank and tile floor in the other areas. Features a large master bedroom away from the other bedrooms. Has nice large backyard and a front sitting porch area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5739 BREE RD have any available units?
5739 BREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5739 BREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5739 BREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 BREE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5739 BREE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5739 BREE RD offer parking?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not offer parking.
Does 5739 BREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 BREE RD have a pool?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5739 BREE RD have accessible units?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 BREE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5739 BREE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5739 BREE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
