Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5731 Ellis Trace Drive

5731 W Ellis Trace Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5731 W Ellis Trace Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have any available units?
5731 Ellis Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have?
Some of 5731 Ellis Trace Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Ellis Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Ellis Trace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Ellis Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive does offer parking.
Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Ellis Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Ellis Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
