5729 Marigold Rd
5729 Marigold Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
5729 Marigold Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3/1 in Magnolia Gardens off of Edgewood.
Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have any available units?
5729 Marigold Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5729 Marigold Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Marigold Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Marigold Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd offer parking?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have a pool?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have accessible units?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Marigold Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Marigold Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
