5721 Teeler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 45th and Moncrief
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 145373
CALL TODAY! EASY TO QUALIFY This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $900 and Deposit $900. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX) Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145373p Property Id 145373
(RLNE5082310)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5721 Teeler Ave have any available units?
5721 Teeler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.