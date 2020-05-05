5721 Teeler Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 145373



CALL TODAY! EASY TO QUALIFY This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $900 and Deposit $900. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145373p

Property Id 145373



(RLNE5082310)