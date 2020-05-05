All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
5721 Teeler Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5721 Teeler Ave

5721 Teeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Teeler Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 145373

CALL TODAY! EASY TO QUALIFY This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $900 and Deposit $900. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145373p
Property Id 145373

(RLNE5082310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Teeler Ave have any available units?
5721 Teeler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Teeler Ave have?
Some of 5721 Teeler Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Teeler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Teeler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Teeler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 Teeler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5721 Teeler Ave offer parking?
No, 5721 Teeler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5721 Teeler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Teeler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Teeler Ave have a pool?
No, 5721 Teeler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Teeler Ave have accessible units?
No, 5721 Teeler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Teeler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Teeler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
