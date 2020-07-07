All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5720 Brait Ave

5720 Brait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5720 Brait Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b987de30ac ---- This great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home is perfect for you. Features fresh paint, wood flooring, carport, central A/C, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% off first months rent with full deposit paid by 09/20! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Brait Ave have any available units?
5720 Brait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 Brait Ave have?
Some of 5720 Brait Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 Brait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Brait Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Brait Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 Brait Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5720 Brait Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Brait Ave offers parking.
Does 5720 Brait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Brait Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Brait Ave have a pool?
No, 5720 Brait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Brait Ave have accessible units?
No, 5720 Brait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Brait Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 Brait Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

